Finding joy through art

Published: 07th October 2019 07:54 AM

Art, painting

For representational purposes

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Creating artworks is one activity that K Gopala Menon always enjoyed. His latest work depicts a waterfall that he had seen in Thrissur.

Another work of his shows two silhouettes of fishermen on a bright morning near the sea. This work was exhibited recently by Gopala Menon at an exhibition organised by Kerala Chitrakala Parishath at the Museum auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The work was inspired after seeing a photo of two fishermen taken by my son near the Shankumugham beach”, said the ninety-one-year-old artist. 

K Gopala Menon

After his retirement from State Small Industries Corporation Ltd (SIDCO), Gopala Menon had been a regular participant in the art exhibitions organised by Chitrakala Parishath.

Another work he did recently was of a sleeping infant.

“I like paintings of infants and occasionally do sketches of them,” he said.

Some of his works were inspired by the newspaper clippings of scenery or people that he had collected. 

“I used to see my brother doing watercolour paintings and I was attracted towards it from childhood,” said Gopala Menon, whose favourite medium is watercolour.

However, he also does acrylic and oil paintings. He has done an oil painting of a mother carrying a child, created originally by artist Raja Ravi Varma. He took nearly two days to finish the work.  

He also does sketches of people, places and nature using pen and pencil. “Many of the works are inspired by nature, though some I create from my imagination,” he said.

Cartooning is another activity that excites him. A lack of formal training didn’t discourage him from gaining excellence in painting field. In 2012, he received a Lalit Kala Akademi award for his contribution to art. He has also participated in several camps conducted by Chitrakala Parishath in the city. 

