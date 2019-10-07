Home Cities Kochi

‘Indian students needn’t go to US to study architecture’

Christopher has been living in India for the last 50 years and has many architectural masterpieces to his credit across the world.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:51 AM

Christopher Charles Benninger speaking at the function

By Express News Service

KOCHI: American architect Christopher Charles Benninger has said that Indian students need not go to the US to study architecture at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Harvard, instead, they should spend eight to nine months travelling across India to see traditional architectural marvels and the materials used for construction. 

Delivering the keynote address at Beyond Square Feet Lecture Series organised by Asset Homes in Kochi as part of World Habitat Day, he said, “We should never use a style or adapt it. If times have changed, one should develop indigenous architecture suiting the time and place.”

Christopher has been living in India for the last 50 years and has many architectural masterpieces to his credit across the world.

“I visited Kerala for the first time in 1972  to meet Dr K N Raj and Laurie Baker in connection with the School of Planning I founded along with Ar Balakrishna Doshi in 1971. Later, I came back after 20 years when the corporate office of Cochin Refineries was being built. That time, the trend for corporate offices was glass boxes, ignoring the Indian summer that caused fat electricity bills for air conditioning.

So we changed the design and I suggested the use of louvres which was inspired by my visits of Kerala temples along with Babu Ninan, who was a Senior Engineer in CRL that time. Louvres of modern architecture are the same Kutthazhis found in traditional Kerala temples,” a release quoted him as saying.

Comments

