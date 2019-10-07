Peshna gives the furry beings a new life 

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Not long ago, Kochi saw a row over stray dogs escalating with people embarking on campaigns to end the menace. While a lot many were sympathetic to the plight of the animals, an equally strong group went vociferous about wiping them off our streets.

But, Peshna Turakhia wanted to let her actions speak. An animal lover, Peshna, from Cherai, believes stray dogs are mostly harmless and wanted to do her bit for them. Today, she rescues and sterilises stray canines and in some cases, puts them up for adoption.

Peshna, who lived in Ireland and Mumbai before settling down in Cherai, has an active Facebook page called ‘Cherai Tails’ wherein she uploads the photos and details of pups to be adopted.

It all began when she saw a pup suffering from canine distemper disease. She took the dog to a nearby veterinary hospital, spending most of the time with it. However, the expense to meet the medical bills was too much for Peshna that she had to sell her laptop.

“Initially, I didn’t have the idea of putting dogs up for adoption. “Janghri’s (the stray dog) medical expense was huge that I even sold my laptop to meet it. So, I put up posts seeking financial aid and many helped. Soon people started dumping pups in front of my house. I took them to the veterinary clinics and got them sterilised. I started uploading photos and stories of the pups on my page and many wanted to adopt them.”

So far 45 dogs have been adopted from her.

However, Peshna lays down conditions before giving a dog up for adoption. “The owner should love and respect the dog. Then, there should be enough space for the dog to move around.” She hates putting the dogs in cages or leash.

Peshna has travelled to Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad to deliver the dogs. “My son sends me Rs 8,000 a month. I have to survive with that. The local vendors gives me credit. I make sure the dogs have at least one proper meal a day. My daughter-in-law Amy comes to Cherai year to be with me and the dogs,” she says.

Currently, she is planning to move to Piravom as her house gets flooded during rains. “I wanted to move to a house near the beach, but I didn’t get one."

Peshna says she believes in miracles. “I spend nearly six hours a day on the internet. The money for dogs come from many kind-hearted people across the world. And, the people of the veterinary hospital have been always kind to me. This keeps me going,” she says. Currently, six dogs at her house are waiting to be adopted.

“Before, I used to collect plastic wastes. So, I was called the ‘plastic woman’. When I started caring for the stray dogs, I became famous as the ‘dog woman,” Peshna quips.