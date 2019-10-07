Probe causes for stormwater flooding: Kerala High Court to Principal Secretary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The woes of the residents of the colony in Pandipparambu Road at Kannankulangara in Tripunithura because of the blocked drain in their area seem to be a never-ending one. As the canal, which carries stormwater, is blocked halfway, the filthy water enters houses each time it rains. Most of the residents here are living in knee-deep water and they have filed several complaints in this regard. Now, they are pinning their final hopes on the verdict of the Kerala High Court issued last week.

In the order issued on Friday, the High Court directed the principal secretary of Local Self-Government institutions to launch an investigation into issues which are causing overflowing stormwater drains.

“The court directs the principal secretary to file an affidavit as to how the canal can be restored to its original size. This should be done with the assistance of all officials and authorities concerned. The officers should collectively devise the most effective manner in which the ultimate result of restoring the ‘thodu’ can be achieved,” said the order.

The court has also given October 25 as the deadline to the principal secretary to file the affidavit. Meanwhile, the residents said that following the issue in which the canal was blocked by the residents of an apartment complex, they approached the municipality.

“A pipe was laid in the area to allow the free flow of stormwater. However, the house owners who are residing near the pipe has blocked it, further blocking the water flow. That is the main reason why water is entering the houses near the canal,” said M Ramachandran, a resident.

“Knee-level water is there at all times. When it rains heavily, the level of water comes up to the waist. There are children and old people here. In some houses, there are sick people. Even an ambulance cannot reach here because of the waterlogging,” he added.

Though the collector and municipal authorities intervened, the issue remained unsettled. “Following which we approached the court. The first verdict was in favour of the residents. However, the municipal authorities failed to execute the order. Following that, the residents filed a contempt of court petition. That is how a new order was issued last week. We hope our issues will be settled at least this time,” said Raju, another resident.