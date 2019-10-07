Society committed to availing chances for children, says V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan inaugurated the scholarship distribution programme of My Princess Foundation (MPF) at IMA House here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the foundation was committed to availing chances for children so as to make them identify their talents.

“MPF provides a platform for students to aim for the best in life and also to identify their talents. Once in India, there existed a system of brain drain but the scenario has changed. Expatriates play a main role in highlighting our nation’s pride,” said Muraleedharan.

He also said that there were a lot of parents who still believe that mugging up texts makes their children achieve goals in life, which is a wrong notion.

“Children restrict themselves to just study books. Hence, a lot of young children have difficulties in facing real-life situations. This should change and issues must be addressed by parents,” he said.

201 girls have been adopted by the foundation with the aim to make girls self-reliant. MPF is a group of women across the globe who are committed to making a difference in the lives of young girls.Former DGP T P Senkumar applauded the efforts taken by MPF.“In the future, they must also include provisions to enable girls to prepare for competitive exams,” he said.