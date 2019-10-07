Home Cities Kochi

Society committed to availing chances for children, says V Muraleedharan

He also said that there were a lot of parents who still believe that mugging up texts makes their children achieve goals in life, which is a wrong notion.

Published: 07th October 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan inaugurated the scholarship distribution programme of My Princess Foundation (MPF) at IMA House here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the foundation was committed to availing chances for children so as to make them identify their talents.

“MPF provides a platform for students to aim for the best in life and also to identify their talents. Once in India, there existed a system of brain drain but the scenario has changed. Expatriates play a main role in highlighting our nation’s pride,” said Muraleedharan.

He also said that there were a lot of parents who still believe that mugging up texts makes their children achieve goals in life, which is a wrong notion.

“Children restrict themselves to just study books. Hence, a lot of young children have difficulties in facing real-life situations. This should change and issues must be addressed by parents,” he said.

201 girls have been adopted by the foundation with the aim to make girls self-reliant. MPF is a group of women across the globe who are committed to making a difference in the lives of young girls.Former DGP T P Senkumar applauded the efforts taken by MPF.“In the future, they must also include provisions to enable girls to prepare for competitive exams,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Muraleedharan My Princess Foundation IMA House IMA House Kochi Kochi Kerala
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp