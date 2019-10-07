What to eat for better blood circulation

KV Navya By

KOCHI: Having good blood circulation is vital to our overall health and most importantly, the heart. Although circulatory issues are often treated with medication, eating certain foods can also improve blood flow.

CE talks to an allopathy doctor and a Siddha doctor to learn what to eat to build better blood circulation.

Dr Suresh Rao KG, head of the department, Cardiac Critical Care, Fortis Malar Hospitals

Drink plenty of water. Dehydration causes blood vessels to narrow and blood to thicken, raising risk for blood clots.



Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables in their natural form. Do not opt for processed or tinned version of fruits and vegetables.



Reduce the intake of salt. Eating too much sodium over time can increase your risk of high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Nuts are heart-friendly.

Pineapple and pomegranate can lower cholesterol.



Fruits high in sugar must be avoided by diabetes patients. Otherwise, there are no fruit restrictions.

Have a lot of green leafy vegetables.

Vegetarians might have vitamin B12 deficiency as it is mostly from animal resources. Check your levels and look for supplements.

In case you have vitamin D deficiency, consult a doctor and include supplements in your diet.

Varmakalai Aasaan Vijendra, Siddha doctor, who has collaborated with Mumbai-based group Ekatva Gita, which focuses on spiritual healing