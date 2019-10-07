What to eat for better blood circulation

Home Cities Kochi

CE talks to an allopathy doctor and a Siddha doctor to learn what to eat to build better blood circulation.

KOCHI: Having good blood circulation is vital to our overall health and most importantly, the heart. Although circulatory issues are often treated with medication, eating certain foods can also improve blood flow.

Dr Suresh Rao KG,  head of the department, Cardiac Critical Care, Fortis Malar Hospitals

  • Drink plenty of water. Dehydration causes blood vessels to narrow and blood to thicken, raising risk for blood clots.
  • Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables in their natural form. Do not opt for processed or tinned version of fruits and vegetables.
  • Reduce the intake of salt. Eating too much sodium over time can increase your risk of high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.
  • Nuts are heart-friendly. 
  • Pineapple and pomegranate can lower cholesterol.
  • Fruits high in sugar must be avoided by diabetes patients. Otherwise, there are no fruit restrictions.
  • Have a lot of green leafy vegetables.
  • Vegetarians might have vitamin B12 deficiency as it is mostly from animal resources. Check your levels and look for supplements.
  • In case you have vitamin D deficiency, consult a doctor and include supplements in your diet.

Varmakalai Aasaan Vijendra, Siddha doctor, who has collaborated with Mumbai-based group Ekatva Gita, which focuses on spiritual healing 

  • Include garlic in your diet. It can treat many conditions related to the heart and blood system.
  • Add ginger to your meals. Ginger helps reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.
  • The Bermuda grass powder, also known as arugampul powder works wonders for the heart. Mix a teaspoon with water and drink it in the morning.
  • Arjuna or maruthampattai powder has heart cell-protecting, antioxidant and lipid level lowering properties. It can be had in the morning.
  • Make rasam or any dish with horsegram or kollu. It is a miracle pulse that eliminates bad cholesterol stuck in the heart veins.
  • Reduce the intake of oil.
  •  Kokum is very helpful for all the heart ailments. Try to add that in your day-to-day meal. 
  • Cardiovascular benefits of black cumin are plenty.
