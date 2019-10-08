Fight for the  green lung

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The country witnessed an uprising of sorts when environmentalists and local people began protesting against the mass tree felling at Aarey in Mumbai for the construction of Metro car shed. The unique protest got widespread attention with the Supreme Court staying the axing of more trees. While the Aarey incident triggers debates across the country, back home in Kochi, the spotlight shifts to Kakkanad where Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) plans a theme-based entertainment zone in 17.3-acre of land near the NGO Quarters premises. While protests rage, KMRL has decided to move ahead with the project, despite it would mean felling of 4,000 trees.

The green casualty of the project would be huge, says C M Joy, an environmental scientist. “There are many medicinal plants and endangered herbs in the area. A bird survey has found that around 50 species of birds nest there. There are more than 10 wells in the place, a major source of water for the residents. Moreover, this green patch recharges nearby rivers and wells. Losing this cover will cause severe water shortage, besides the depletion of air quality and increase in temperature,” says C M Joy.

The residents of the area are still apprehensive about the project. When the project was mooted, the women living in the area formed a collective under the name, ‘Sisterhood for Sustainability’ seeking clarification regarding the afforestation.

“We were glad to know about the project. But, when we came to know of the cutting of the trees, we formed a collective to preserve the green patch. Due to global warming, urban landscapes have already turned into islands of heat. There is a need to protect green lungs and corridor,” said a member of the collective. She alleges that despite requests, nobody has shared information regarding the project to the collective.

According to biodiversity experts, more than one lakh trees were axed for the last nine years in the city. “For the construction of Kochi Metro Rail line alone, over 1,200 trees were cut. But, not enough saplings have been planted. The norm is that when one tree is cut, 10 new saplings have to be planted as a remedial measure,” said Joy.

So, KMRL should plant 1,20,000 saplings to compensate for the loss it had caused. Though they have planted some near the Container Road, experts criticise the absurdity of the action. “If they have uprooted trees from the city, it should be planted inside the city itself. As per the environmental impact study conducted by DMRC, the Metro was supposed to be an eco-friendly project with gardens set up in stations and green ribbon under the railway line. But, nothing happened,” he said.

As a remedial measure, they had planted a few trees near HMT, however, everything died. Meanwhile, KMRL officials said the plan is still in the initial stage. “We are moving with the project but nothing has been confirmed,” said the official. Around two months ago, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) had cut down 4,200 trees on the 170-acre plot acquired by the company at Ambalamugal to establish its Polyol project. “The trees cut for the Polyol project were part of the green belt set up to reduce air and noise pollution. Even that got destroyed,” he added.