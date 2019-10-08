Growing healthy vegetables

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Gardening or farming doesn’t come naturally to everyone. However, for some, battling the land to grow something is etched in their genes. This is true in the case of V Premanandan, a former sub-inspector with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Kozhikode unit. From growing vegetables, Premanandan has diversified into the cultivation of spices, fruits and will soon start aquaculture.

“My parents were into farming, so I knew the techniques,” said Premanandan. He had been growing vegetables on a small scale during his service but took up farming seriously 10 years ago. “I attended classes to learn the advancements in agriculture,” he said.Premanandan set up a rain shelter cultivation system on 2.5 cents of land in Kozhikode. “This form of cultivation was turning into a rage among farmers. It ensures produce all-year-round,” he said. Vegetable cultivation does not take place during the monsoons. “The water rots the roots and plants die. However, in rain shelter farming, the plants are grown inside a roofed space,” he said.

The only defect with this type of farming is that you have to water it by hand. “But this has ensured that we don’t have to buy vegetables from the market,” he said. Premanandan has planted 600 spice and fruit trees, apart from cloves, nutmeg, exotic and native fruit trees, on a two-acre land.

Now Premanandan is thinking about seafood farming. “Unlike aquaponics, biofloc is more viable,” he said. The biofloc system was developed to improve environmental control over the aquatic animal production. “In aquaculture, the influential factors are the feed cost (accounting for 60 per cent of the production cost) and the water/land availability,” he said.Premanandan plans to farm shrimp, gift tilapia, pearl spot, and nutter. He also keeps native breeds of cows like Vechur. “They are for manure, which I use to fertilise my fields,” he said.