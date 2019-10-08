Home Cities Kochi

Growing healthy vegetables

Retired policeman  V Premanandan has a thriving career as an organic farmer

Published: 08th October 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Gardening or farming doesn’t come naturally to everyone. However, for some, battling the land to grow something is etched in their genes. This is true in the case of V Premanandan, a former sub-inspector with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Kozhikode unit. From growing vegetables, Premanandan has diversified into the cultivation of spices, fruits and will soon start aquaculture.

“My parents were into farming, so I knew the techniques,” said Premanandan. He had been growing vegetables on a small scale during his service but took up farming seriously 10 years ago. “I attended classes to learn the advancements in agriculture,” he said.Premanandan set up a rain shelter cultivation system on 2.5 cents of land in Kozhikode. “This form of cultivation was turning into a rage among farmers. It ensures produce all-year-round,” he said. Vegetable cultivation does not take place during the monsoons. “The water rots the roots and plants die. However, in rain shelter farming, the plants are grown inside a roofed space,” he said.

The only defect with this type of farming is that you have to water it by hand. “But this has ensured that we don’t have to buy vegetables from the market,” he said. Premanandan has planted 600 spice and fruit trees, apart from cloves, nutmeg, exotic and native fruit trees, on a two-acre land.

Now Premanandan is thinking about seafood farming. “Unlike aquaponics, biofloc is more viable,” he said. The biofloc system was developed to improve environmental control over the aquatic animal production. “In aquaculture, the influential factors are the feed cost (accounting for 60 per cent of the production cost) and the water/land availability,” he said.Premanandan plans to farm shrimp, gift tilapia, pearl spot, and nutter. He also keeps native breeds of cows like Vechur. “They are for manure, which I use to fertilise my fields,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp