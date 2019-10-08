Home Cities Kochi

In the labyrinth

 His latest work, ‘The roots’, was an attempt by Lal K at tracing the roots of man.

Published: 08th October 2019 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:43 AM

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI:  His latest work, ‘The roots’, was an attempt by Lal K at tracing the roots of man. It also featured human figures which are a new element used by the artist. An earlier work, ‘Roots of Labyrinth’ had human parts instead of full figures. According to the artist, the work signified exploitation of humans and the misery they inflicted on nature. “We are just an entity of nature. The work aims to spread awareness regarding it,” said Lal. 

Most of Lal’s works portray textures similar to human skin. “The patterns are deliberately created. I want the viewers to feel the similarity between human flesh and mud. The message is that all organisms are equal,” Lal said. ‘Roots of Labyrinth’ was displayed by Lal at SEE, an annual show organised at the College of Fine Arts in February. 

Lal K 

‘The Target’, another work of Lal, featured a graphics print. The 200-year-old printing method enabled him to obtain multiple prints. “We do the drawing on a zinc plate and etch it using acid and ink is later applied,” said Lal. The method also enabled him to make artistic improvisations as and when required. The prints have lasted more than the works created using another medium such as oil.

The abstract quality of his works has helped in creating diverse meanings. Even though ‘The Target’ presented the image of a faceless young man, one person viewed it as a heartless man, whereas for another it resembled human skin. “The meaning depends upon the viewer. The picture portrays a youth who has been targeted by society,” he said.

For the past three years, Lal has been experimenting with mixed media. A reason for this is the humid climate of the city. “I am not doing oil works as they get damaged easily because of moisture,” said Lal, who has won the state award from Lalit Kala Akademi Award (2001) for his work ‘Wound’. “My concerns about the human body becoming a target was reflected in the work,” said Lal. ‘Wound’ was partly inspired by the political violence happening during the period. Apart from art, Lal also writes poetry. “My poetry is written from a visual sense,” said the artist, who teaches at College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram.

