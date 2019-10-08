Home Cities Kochi

Now, Metro ride from Aluva to Thykoodam will take you just 43 minutes

A month after Kochi Metro was extended to Thykoodam, the trains have started operating at a normal speed on the Maharaja’s College-Thykoodam stretch.

Published: 08th October 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A month after Kochi Metro was extended to Thykoodam, the trains have started operating at a normal speed on the Maharaja’s College-Thykoodam stretch. There will also be a service every seven minutes, instead of the earlier 14 minutes. With the move, the Maharaja’s-Thykoodam stretch can be covered in around 10-11 minutes, which was 25 minutes earlier.  

“The Metro train can operate up to a speed of 80kmph. However, we are operating at around 45-50kmph as the stations are located at a distance of 1-2 km,” he added. With the increase in speed, now a metro train will take just 43 minutes to reach Thykoodam from Aluva. The decision comes after the inspection conducted by the Safety Commissioner. 

The ridership and revenue of Kochi Metro had seen a steep increase ever since the service was extended from September 4. The ridership crossed one lakh on September 12 making Kochi Metro the fastest to report operating profit in India. “The safety commissioner instructed that trains be operated at 25kmph in the new section. That’s why the frequency of trains had to be raised to 14 minutes. People had complaints regarding the speed in the stretch. The move is expected to increase ridership,” said a KMRL spokesperson. 

Though the offer of discounted ticket rates ended on September 30, the Metro continues to have an average ridership of 62,000 per day, which was around 45,000 before the extension. “On holidays, we are getting an average ridership in the range of 67,000-72,000. People can now reach Vyttila from Edappally in 20 minutes. With the shortage of bus services to Vyttila, the ridership is expected to increase. We are expecting an average ridership of 65,000-70,000 a day,” the spokesperson added.

