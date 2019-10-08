‘Our pet dog has taught us how to love more’

Srijan Vadhera By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As a child, I was brought up around dogs. My daughter Aarna too is fond of dogs. It was her request to bring home a beagle. Aarna was eight when we brought Zooni Vadhera, a two-year-old beagle, home. She was the most playful puppy at the kennel. Zooni, just like the meaning of her name – moonlight, always shines bright and is full of energy.

Every evening, it’s a mandate that I play with Zooni for 15 minutes. This is not a family rule but Zooni’s rule. We play a game of tug-of-war or catch. On Sundays, I take her to the park where she enjoys catching the frisbee and interacting with other people and fellow dogs.

My favourite thing about her is how she expresses unconditional love when I come home, bolting towards me as soon as she sees me. Would you hate anything about your child? How can you... She is the most affectionate being and has taught us to love more. In today’s times where most families are nuclear, children learn to share and care from pets.

When Zooni first came home, Aarna was very excited. She would introduce Zooni to her friends and vets like she had a new sibling. While in Jaipur, we had to leave Zooni at a dog daycare centre. Now, we have family and friends who open their arms to Zooni when we travel. Zooni too has changed our perception of love and life. My wife Nidhi was not a dog lover. Today Nidhi is quite attached to Zooni. Interestingly, Zooni only listens to Nidhi now. They share a mother-daughter like relationship.

Living with Zooni has brought a lot of positive energy into our household and that keeps us grounded. She is a constant reminder that no matter how bad our day has been, it will all be okay. The author is the general manager, Conrad Bengaluru.