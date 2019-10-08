Home Cities Kochi

‘Our pet dog has taught us how to love more’

As a child, I was brought up around dogs.

Published: 08th October 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Srijan Vadhera
Express News Service

KOCHI:  As a child, I was brought up around dogs. My daughter Aarna too is fond of dogs. It was her request to bring home a beagle. Aarna was eight when we brought Zooni Vadhera, a two-year-old beagle, home. She was the most playful puppy at the kennel. Zooni, just like the meaning of her name – moonlight, always shines bright and is full of energy.  

Every evening, it’s a mandate that I play with Zooni for 15 minutes. This is not a family rule but Zooni’s rule. We play a game of tug-of-war or catch. On Sundays, I take her to the park where she enjoys catching the frisbee and interacting with other people and fellow dogs.

My favourite thing about her is how she expresses unconditional love when I come home, bolting towards me as soon as she sees me. Would you hate anything about your child? How can you... She is the most affectionate being and has taught us to love more. In today’s times where most families are nuclear, children learn to share and care from pets. 

When Zooni first came home, Aarna was very excited. She would introduce Zooni to her friends and vets like she had a new sibling. While in Jaipur, we had to leave Zooni at a dog daycare centre. Now, we have family and friends who open their arms to Zooni when we travel. Zooni too has changed our perception of love and life. My wife Nidhi was not a dog lover. Today Nidhi is quite attached to Zooni. Interestingly, Zooni only listens to Nidhi now. They share a mother-daughter like relationship. 

Living with Zooni has brought a lot of positive energy into our household and that keeps us grounded. She is a constant reminder that no matter how bad our day has been, it will all be okay. The author is the general manager, Conrad Bengaluru. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp