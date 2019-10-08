Pedalling for an active lifestyle

Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was after a non-vegetarian dinner that Vishnu Lal and Krishnamoorthy G V thought of cycling. Two of their friends, who were working for an IT firm, and were less than 30 years old, passed away due to heart attack. Soon the duo realised they were overeating. “That’s when we felt we should start an exercise which is healthy and interesting at the same time,” says Vishnu.

Vishnu was a football player but was not able to carry on because of a torn ligament. Later, he tried gym training, jogging and swimming. But he was unable to continue. “Exercise should provide energy. However, I didn’t get any such feeling. But, through cycling, I was able to meet a lot of new people, visit new places and it brought me many beautiful experiences,” says Vishnu.

It’s been a year since Vishnu and Krishnamoorthy started cycling. They have now started a YouTube channel KCycloPedia. The channel has videos of their expeditions, talks about the health benefits of cycling and provides information about the local cuisine. They said that 25 people, including teachers, bought cycles after getting inspired by their videos. “We expect to encourage the new generation too,” Vishnu says.

To encourage the employees of Technopark, where they work, the duo travel by cycle at least once a week to the office. “It’s not feasible for me to travel every day as the distance is over 11 kilometres from home to office. But most of the employees live within a radius of 2-3 kilometres. Thus, we encourage them to use a cycle to reach office,” says Krishnamoorthy.

On most days, they start at 6 am and cycle for an hour. Sometimes, they ride from Chackai to Kazhakkoottam or Shanghumugham. But on weekends they travel over 80 kilometres to explore new places. It is not only the physical benefits that encouraged Vishnu and Krishnamoorthy to be enthusiasts but also the relief from mental stress. “Cycling is a solution for mental tension even as it helps us to explore new places and enjoy good food. My ability to work has increased after I started cycling regularly,” Krishnamoorthy says.

As an advice to those who are interested in buying new cycles Krishnamoorthy says, “It is always better to buy cycles that cost over L25,000. You should not buy cycles that are very costly or cheap. The ease of riding increases with the price. However, hybrid cycles that are convenient to be used off and on-road can be a good option,” says Krishnamoorthy.