Home Cities Kochi

Pedalling for an active lifestyle

 It was after a non-vegetarian dinner that Vishnu Lal and Krishnamoorthy G V thought of cycling.

Published: 08th October 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Krishnamoorthy G V (left) and Vishnu Lal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It was after a non-vegetarian dinner that Vishnu Lal and Krishnamoorthy G V thought of cycling. Two of their friends, who were working for an IT firm, and were less than 30 years old, passed away due to heart attack. Soon the duo realised they were overeating. “That’s when we felt we should start an exercise which is healthy and interesting at the same time,” says Vishnu. 

Vishnu was a football player but was not able to carry on because of a torn ligament. Later, he tried gym training, jogging and swimming. But he was unable to continue. “Exercise should provide energy. However, I didn’t get any such feeling. But, through cycling, I was able to meet a lot of new people, visit new places and it brought me many beautiful experiences,” says Vishnu.

It’s been a year since Vishnu and Krishnamoorthy started cycling. They have now started a YouTube channel KCycloPedia. The channel has videos of their expeditions, talks about the health benefits of cycling and provides information about the local cuisine. They said that 25 people, including teachers, bought cycles after getting inspired by their videos. “We expect to encourage the new generation too,” Vishnu says. 

To encourage the employees of Technopark, where they work, the duo travel by cycle at least once a week to the office. “It’s not feasible for me to travel every day as the distance is over 11 kilometres from home to office. But most of the employees live within a radius of 2-3 kilometres. Thus, we encourage them to use a cycle to reach office,” says Krishnamoorthy.

On most days, they start at 6 am and cycle for an hour. Sometimes, they ride from Chackai to Kazhakkoottam or Shanghumugham. But on weekends they travel over 80 kilometres to explore new places. It is not only the physical benefits that encouraged Vishnu and Krishnamoorthy to be enthusiasts but also the relief from mental stress. “Cycling is a solution for mental tension even as it helps us to explore new places and enjoy good food. My ability to work has increased after I started cycling regularly,” Krishnamoorthy says. 

As an advice to those who are interested in buying new cycles Krishnamoorthy says, “It is always better to buy cycles that cost over L25,000. You should not buy cycles that are very costly or cheap. The ease of riding increases with the price. However, hybrid cycles that are convenient to be used off and on-road can be a good option,” says Krishnamoorthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp