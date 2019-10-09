Home Cities Kochi

Campaigning for bypoll gathers momentum

UDF’s star campaigner Muraleedharan addressed two family meetings and a public meeting at SRM Road Junction on Tuesday.

Published: 09th October 2019 01:22 AM

Ernakulam UDF candidate T J Vinodh campaigning at Kaloor | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As the campaigning for the Assembly bypolls entered the final leg, top UDF leaders, including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, IUML’s P K Kunhalikutty and Congress leader K Muraleedharan, have landed in Ernakulam for boosting the electioneering of Congress candidate T J Vinodh. 

UDF’s star campaigner Muraleedharan addressed two family meetings and a public meeting at SRM Road Junction on Tuesday. While Mullappally and Kunhalikutty took part in one family meet each, T N Prathapan, MP, addressed two family gatherings.

KPCC chief Mullappally said the poll result would be a referendum against the LDF, which has been ruling the state for nearly four years. When asked about the Palarivattom flyover scam, he said that the UDF welcomed an inquiry by any agency. “If any irregularities have happened in connection with the construction of the flyover, it should be brought to light and the culprits should be punished. That is the stand of the UDF. However, the LDF is playing a hide-and-seek game in the corruption charges levelled against them,” he said.

Mullappally alleged that those saying that they are against corruption were involved in a slew of graft charges. “The SNC Lavaline corruption case in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is involved is pending before the Supreme Court for the past two years. The inordinate delay in the case has triggered a point of suspicion. The lawyers appearing for the chief minister had been requesting the judges to post the case and the reason behind this should be cited,” he said. KPCC president added that UDF was highlighting the Sabarimala issue also as it was a prominent political matter.

Kunhalikutty said the UDF candidate will be elected from Ernakulam constituency with a huge margin. “The LDF has not brought any infrastructure development project during its regime for the past three and a half years. They wasted time,” he added.

Kunhalikutty dismissed the allegation of a nexus with the CPM for protecting former PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju. “We have already made our stand clear. Palarivattom flyover scam is not the only issue that the voters are going to analyse,” he added.KPCC vice president V D Satheesan, MLA, and Hibi Eden, MP, are coordinating the election campaign in Ernakulam.

Comments

