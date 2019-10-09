Collector visits tribal colony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Tuesday assured that the issues faced by tribals of Pongin Chuvadu will be resolved on a war footing. The district collector’s assurance came during his visit to the tribal colony as part of celebrating Vijayadasami day with the tribal community on Tuesday.

The district collector, who spent nearly three hours at the colony, said the drinking water issue of the colony will be resolved by digging wells and laying pipelines from streams. “MP’s and MLA’s fund will be used for the drinking water project. Steps will be taken to get the fund. We are planning to implement the project in two phases,” said Suhas.

The collector also assured that a mobile hospital unit will also be set up for the benefit of the tribals. He also accepted a memorandum submitted by the community.