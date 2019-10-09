Home Cities Kochi

Kingpin of drug trafficking racket arrested

Investigation revealed that the parcel, bound for Malaysia, was despatched by a firm named J V Export.

Published: 09th October 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After the seizure of 27kg Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, a psychoactive drug worth Rs 200 crore from a courier firm in Kochi last year, the kingpin of the racket, who had  been on the run for a year, was arrested on Sunday.Investigators had issued a look-out notice against Ali, alias Abdul Rahman, a native of Chennai.  "He was arrested by the Emigration officials at Tiruchy airport. 

Ali

The officials recovered 400gm gold from his possession. Later, a team led by Excise Assistant Commissioner Sajith Kumar took the accused, who was handed over to Tiruchy airport Police, into custody," an officer said. It was on September 29, 2018, the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad seized  MDMA from a courier parcel.

Acting on a tip-off received from Ernakulam Deputy Excise Commissioner A S Ranjith, the sleuths conducted an inspection at the private courier service firm operating near Shenoys Junction and seized 26.082 kg of contraband. It was kept in eight cartons, concealed under sarees in order to evade detection at the airport. 

Investigation revealed that the parcel, bound for Malaysia, was despatched by a firm named J V Export. Earlier, Excise sleuths arrested Prasanth Kumar, a Kannur native residing in Chennai, who attempted to push the contraband to Malaysia via Kochi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drug racketdrug traffickingKochi drug racket
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp