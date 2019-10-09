Logo of CBSE Inter-School Athletic Meet released

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The logo of the 24th Inter-School Athletic Meet organised by the CBSE was released by Union Minister V Muraleedharan in Kochi on Sunday. The meet will be hosted by the Pragati Academy, Perumabvoor.At the function, Muraleedharan said that steps will be taken to organise arts festivals under the aegis of CBSE at the national-level. He pointed out that though athletic meets are being held at the national-level, arts festivals are not.

“When Smriti Irani was the Union Minister of Human Resources, efforts were taken to organise arts festivals at the national-level. But it didn’t take off. There should be opportunity for the CBSE students to prove their capabilities in arts as well,” the minister said.

Arts festivals held under CBSE does not have formal recognition or a certification similar to what the athletic meet has, said Dr Indira Rajan, general convenor of the organising committee. Giving similar credentials for arts festivals would give talented students the advantage of better points and weightage, she said.

The meet will be held at the Maharaja’s College stadium from October 30 to November 2. More than 4,000 CBSE students from Kerala and Lakshadweep will participate in 155 categories, added Indira Rajan. The 101-member organising committee has also been formed.