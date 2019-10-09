Man dies, another hurt as car rams lorry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 37-year-old man was killed and another person seriously injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a parked lorry on the Container Road, near Moolampilly, on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Siju, son of Augustine, Pulickal House, Thattampadi, Karumaloor. Sujith, 35, of Alumparambil, Thattampadi, who sustained serious injuries, has been admitted to a private hospital in the city.

According to the police, the mishap occurred around 3 PM when the duo were on their way to Ernakulam. “They run a catering business and were coming to the city as part of their job. Sujith was on the wheels when the mishap occurred. He lost control and hit the lorry parked on the roadside.

Though the police and locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, Siju was declared brought dead. A team of Fire and Rescue Services from Eloor also reached the spot to carry out rescue operations,” a police officer said.The body of Siju will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem on Wednesday. He leaves behind wife Sony and son Rubin.