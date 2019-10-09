Home Cities Kochi

Railways to breathe life into two old stations in district

Railways proposes to make use of heritage stations as a means of generating revenue

Published: 09th October 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:42 AM

The historic old railway station in Kochi | PICS: A Sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Harbour Terminus (CHT) and the old railway stations in the district will no longer remain derelict and forgotten. The Railways has come up with a proposal to make use of heritage stations as a means of generating revenue other than that from the fares. Taking the first step in this direction, the Cochin Harbour Terminus has been rented out for a day to an event management company which will be hosting a cultural activity on Thursday.

According to a railway official, it will be a boost not only to the railway stations but also for the Railways in terms of monetary gains. “From now, we will be renting out the Cochin Harbour Terminus. A project regarding the opening of the old railway station, near the High Court, to tourists will be implemented soon,” said the railway official.

Cochin Harbour Terminus

As of now, both the railway stations, which have historical importance, don’t have any passenger services operating from there. In the case of Cochin Harbour Terminus, a DEMU service that began with great fanfare from and to Ernakulam Junction got scuttled in just eight days. “The lack of an RoB at Vathuruthy is a major concern. Passenger trains can be operated along this line only if an RoB is built. Closing and opening the railway gate here create a big traffic problem,” he said. However, the new project will revive the railway stations, he added.

 “We will be inviting requests from parties willing to hold receptions, conferences, meets and parties at the CHT for a fee,” he said. According to him, the Railways has brought out a list of dos and don’ts that need to be adhered to by the people renting the heritage station.

Conditions for use
“Only the area demarcated or specified by the railway authorities should be used. No permanent structure can be erected on the station premises and none of the properties belonging to the Railways should be removed,” he said. As per the order passed by the Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway, the event managers will have to make provisions for the electricity and water supply. “The environment and aesthetics of the station should not be damaged. Also, the use of contraband and banned food items is prohibited,” said the railway official.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Old Railway Station located near the High Court, will soon hear footfalls. Those footfalls might not be of the passengers, but of the tourists, both domestic and foreign, who will be allowed entry into the heritage station. “The plan is to showcase it as a museum. We are planning to charge a fee as the entrance ticket,” said the official. “The purpose is dual -- generate income and also curb the problem of anti-social elements,” he said.  

Built by Maharaja Rama Varma XV, the railway station was the first to become operational in Kochi and commands an important place in the city’s history. It was also the station where Mahatma Gandhi got down during his visit to the district.

