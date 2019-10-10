Home Cities Kochi

HC directs KSRTC to reinstate conductor who criticised CM

The court issued the order on a petition filed by S Prasanth, a conductor at the Parasala depot. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE Kerala High Court has directed the KSRTC to reinstate a conductor who was suspended for circulating derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through WhatsApp. The court issued the order on a petition filed by S Prasanth, a conductor at the Parasala depot. He was under suspension since May 10. The petitioner argued that the continuation of the suspension would be required only if there was a threat for the ongoing inquiry.

Taking a precedent of the judgment in the Anil Kumar AP vs Mahatma Gandhi University case, in which the court directed the varsity to reinstate the University Assistant who was suspended for criticising the institution on social media, it directed KSRTC to re-instate Prasanth forthwith subject to the disciplinary proceedings.

