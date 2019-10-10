Life is precious, protect it

Dr Elsie Oommen By

KOCHI: The suicide rates have grown to alarmingly-high levels to the extent that Keralites know at least one person who has committed or attempted it. The state has become the suicidal hub of India. The rate is 27.7 per lakh population, well above the national average. It is estimated that at least 135 people are directly or indirectly suffer from one suicide, which amounts to about 1.25 crore who have affected annually. For each suicide, at least 25 people attempt suicide and many more have serious thoughts about it. So it is a huge population who is affected and it is our social responsibility to prevent it. Meanwhile, the methods have changed.



Broadcasting Suicide

It is a newer trend among youngsters to broadcast live the act of suicide. They feel satisfied when they gain the sympathy of their loved ones and the public through their death. Even before the emergence of social media, public suicide did take place but owing to the lack of connectivity it was not known to the outside world.

Suicide in adolescents and young adults

Suicide is the second-most common cause of mortality among adolescents. Although this data is from the West, it is an eye-opener for us to give prime importance for its prevention. Around 90 per cent of the deceased will have a clinically diagnosed mental illness. Depression and addictions are the major risk factors. Simple screening tools have been developed by the World Health Organisation to identify suicide risk and should be a part of routine health check-up in schools and hospitals. People with anxiety, agitation, sleep disturbance, reduced coping skills, peer victimisation and victims of physical or sexual trauma are also at risk.Those who are depressed or anxious may end up using alcohol or other substances as self-medication. This will add to the risk of suicide.

Suicide among the elderly

Although the suicide among the 30+ age group is declining, the geriatric suicide rate is on the rise. Males are more prone and the methods used are lethal. The exact rate is difficult to estimate as the causes given are mishaps due to forgetfulness or physical disability. Drug overdose in the elderly is usually blamed on forgetfulness even though it can be intentional.

Family history

Death of a close family member or friend, sexual or physical abuse, failure in examination or poor academic performance, disease or separation, joblessness, loss of money or debts, impending legal actions, recent imprisonment or upcoming release, a major loss or life change.

Behavioural changes: Crime, fighting, breaking the law, impulsiveness, self-mutilation, writing about death or suicide, changes or extremes in behaviour, previous suicidal behaviour.

Physical changes: Lack of energy, disturbed sleep pattern, loss of appetite, sudden weight gain or weight loss, change in sexual interest, lack of interest and change in appearance.

Thoughts: Suicidal ideation, loneliness, rejections, deep sadness, anxiety and stress, helplessness, loss of self-worth.

To conclude, we are living in an era where stress in life are more and social support is less. It is our responsibility, as citizens to take part in building a harmonious community where the weaker and challenged people are protected.

(The author is a consultant psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi)