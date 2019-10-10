Home Cities Kochi

Murder in name of love: Spurned youth sets girl on fire, dies along with her

While the girl lost her life, her father, who tried to rescue his daughter, also suffered burns and is admitted to the hospital.

Published: 10th October 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

The boy Midhun (L) with Devika aka Paru

The boy Midhun (L) with Devika aka Paru

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another murder in the name of 'love' in Kerala, a youth in Kochi set ablaze and killed a 17-year-old girl studying in plus-2, for spurning his advances. The accused too died of burns after the fire engulfed him.   

The incident, which took place after Wednesday midnight, saw Midhun, a native of North Paravur in Ernakulam district, reaching the house of Devika aka Paru in Athani near Kakkanad, after reaching the place in his bike at around 12.15 am.

When the girl’s father Shalan opened the door, the youth demanded to see Paru. When she came out, half asleep, he poured petrol and set her ablaze. It is suspected that she rejected his advances, leading the boy to commit the crime.

Seeing the melee, the neighbours informed the police, who rushed the victims to the hospital. Both Devika and Midhun died at the hospital. Shalan, who tried to rescue his daughter, also suffered burns and is admitted to the hospital.

In recent times, Kerala has witnessed at least six murders in the name of 'love', and another 10 cases where the girls faced attacked by the spurned 'lover'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi spurned lover Kochi girl killed Kochi Kochi girl fire
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp