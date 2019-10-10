Home Cities Kochi

Officials mess up revenue dist basketball team selection trials

Students from the 15 educational sub-districts were greeted by chaos and confusion though they reached the Sacred Heart’s ground on time

Published: 10th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Students who arrived at Sacred Heart HSS, Thevara, for the selection trials waiting for the officials at the ground as the physical education teachers were on a strike on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 400-odd hoopsters hoping to bag a spot in the Ernakulam Revenue District basketball team were in for a disappointment on Wednesday, thanks to the alleged mismanag-
ement by authorities with the office of the Deputy Director of Education (DDE).   According to parents, confusion prevailed from the very beginning of the selection trials on Wednesday, though students from 15 educational sub-districts reached the Sacred Heart’s ground on time. 

“The reporting time for the teams was set at 9 am. We all arrived on the dot. However, we were greeted by chaos,” said Sriviji P V, a parent.  The parents alleged the official who was appointed by the DDE’s 
office to officiate the tournament did not have any expertise in basketball. “Imagine children having to spend an entire day in the hot sun, just because a few officials did not organise the trials well. It was a mess,” Sriviji said. According to him, the officials with the DDE office pinned the blame on the Physical Education (PE) teachers. 

“How can they blame the PE teachers when the DDE’s office was well aware that the 
teachers are on strike. They could have made alternative arrangements. Of course, many PE teachers 
accompanied the teams. However, since they were on strike, they refused to participate,” he said.
 No umpire was selected to oversee the tournament, the parents alleged. “When we contacted the Sports Council and the basketball association, we found they were not contacted by the officials regarding the 
selection tourney,” Sriviji said.  After a long wait, the students had to leave the ground by 3 pm as the selection trials were postponed, said Sriviji.  D Leela, Deputy Director of Education said the PE teachers’ strike was the main reason why the selection trials did not go as planned. 

“We had designated required 
number of PE teachers for the purpose. Even, a Sports Council expert was decided upon. However, the person could not make it as he met with an accident,” she said.
 According to her, the DDE’s office had sent a letter to all PE teachers asking them to join duty. “We have sorted out the issue. We will conduct the selections on Thursday at Carmel Stadium,” she said.

