Piravom church: Govt gets two weeks to file affidavit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted two more weeks to the state government to file an affidavit explaining the details of chapels under the St Mary’s Church, Piravom.

The court wants details regarding the chapels under the church.

When the petition filed by Orthodox faction seeking police protection to implement the Supreme Court order came up for hearing, the state informed the documents were being verified, hence more time was needed.

Meanwhile, the Jacobite faction argued the question of the administration of the church cannot be determined in a petition for police protection.

The interlocutory application filed by Orthodox faction seeking a directive to the collector to take possession of the church had already been done. Hence, the application had become infructuous.