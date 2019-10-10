Home Cities Kochi

Women power to the fore

City-based bikers Remya R Pillai and Sruthi R are on month-long bike ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Published: 10th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: India is too vast to be explored and travel aficionados are embarking on several trips to enjoy the beauty of the nation. Kochi-based bikers Remya R Pillai and Sruthi R have set off on a month-long trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, which they term as a ‘Tribute to Womanhood’. The duo flew to Delhi and on Tuesday started from the Kapashera border of New Delhi at 5.30 am on their bikes and reached Jammu on Wednesday.

Sruthi R (left) and Remya R Pillai

Remya is riding her Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, whereas Sruthi will be renting a Royal Enfield Bullet from Jammu. Both Remya and Sruthi are members of the Dauntless Royal Explorers Kerala, the first women Bullet club. “The trip was in the planning stage for a year. Initially, there were around 25 members. However, various factors, like the Manali floods and the revoking of Article 370 in Kashmir, led to the withdrawal of many. Finally, 25 became two,” says Remya.

Both of them have already gone on several trips. “I share a good vibe with Sruthi. We have made sudden plans and travelled to places like Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu. Too much of planning is not good for a trip. So we decided to give it a try,” says Remya.

About the theme of the trip, Remya says, “There was no theme at first, but there were many lady riders who helped us. So this trip is dedicated to them.” Soon after  reaching Jammu and Kashmir, they will be going to Khardung La, the highest motorable pass in the world. They plan to reach Delhi by Manali, provided the Rohtang Pass isn’t closed. From Delhi, they will travel to Jaipur, Udaipur, Gujarat, Mumbai, Belgaum, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari.

Sruthi became a bike enthusiast after joining the group last year. Remya used to ride bikes from her college days. “It was my uncle who taught me to ride a bike. My father was always scared as I rode at high speeds. I bought the Thunderbird after getting a job,” adds Remya.

She says visiting new places excites them the most. “Both of us are travel freaks. There were many messages which stated that we won’t be able to touch Khardung La. So, reaching there will be our initial target. The discouragement continues, but we are determined to finish the trip.” They won’t be riding after 6.30 pm every day. Remya is hopeful of reaching Kochi by October 26. She says both their families are supporting them. “We can achieve anything if we are determined. Don’t rely on others as they talk from their limitations. Explore the world on your own, feel and experience it. If we can do it, any woman can do it. You can warn someone about the dangers of travelling, but never discourage them.”

In May 2018, they travelled from Kasaragod to Kanyakumari in a day covering around 750 km to raise awareness on child abuse. Remya works in the HR department of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, while Sruthi is an employee of Watheen House Of Dry Fruits, Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp