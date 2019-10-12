Home Cities Kochi

Hundreds gather for Catholic church meet

Thousands of members of Catholic Church take part in the Ernakulam zonal meeting held at Town Hall, Kochi, on Friday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of the sainthood declaration of Sister Mariam Thresia in the Vatican on Sunday, hundreds of religious and ordained people converged in Kochi on Friday and defended the Church, which has come under severe criticism for its various deeds in recent times.

The venue for the meet at Town Hall, named ‘Mariam Thresia Nagar’ for the event, witnessed gathering of the religious from the Catholic dioceses of Ernakulam-Angamaly, Varapuzha, Cochin, Kottapuram and Muvattupuzha. “Those who have left a life of renunciation should not be defining it. Such definition should be made only by those still leading such lives,” said Fr Mathew Chandrankunnel, in the keynote address, indirectly referring to Sr Lucy Kalappura, who has been expelled from her Franciscan Clarist Congregation for voicing her views against the Church.

Inaugurating the meet, Justice Abraham Mathew, former judge of the Kerala High Court, said, “It is the religious moral force that illuminates the society. The Church has the strength to overcome challenges and insults that are being faced by those leading lives of piety and renunciation.”

‘Justice for Sr Lucy’ Facebook group to hold meet
Kochi: Facebook group ‘Justice for Sr Lucy’ will convene a meeting here at 8.30 am on Saturday. Yuhanon Ramban, director of Maccabi, will inaugurate the convention at Vanchi Square. Sr Lucy Kalappura will also address the gathering.

Comments

