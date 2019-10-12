Man of many moods

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran artist Chandran Master is holding a painting exhibition at the Komusons art gallery, in association with the Aluva Banker’s Club. On show are his 50 works. The show has been curated by art impresario Asif Ali Komu. There is a wide variety of styles: acrylic on canvas, glass paintings, paintings on pots, and pencil portraits of celebrities like Yesudas Manju Warrier, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa.

Other images show women in repose, a camel walking through a village with women and children sitting around, a ship, with large sails, sailing through a turbulent sea, a frontal image of a lion and tiger, a wounded Jesus Christ being consoled by angels and a mosque with tall minarets.

Chandran was born in Madurai, and worked for 26 years as an office manager in a cloth mill. Then, due to unexpected problems in his personal life, he left and came to Aluva. He befriended Asif Ali who offered him a place to work. It was then that Chandran discovered his talent for painting. This exhibition is a result of all the work he has done in the past few years.

“I am grateful to Asif Ali,” says Chandran. “He has been my saviour. In Kerala, people appreciate and respect artists, unlike in Tamil Nadu. So, I am very happy to be here.” The exhibition concludes on Sunday.

