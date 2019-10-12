Home Cities Kochi

Marine Drive walkway maintenance improper: Amicus curiae

In the old walkway area, lights provided do not have sufficient wattage to light up the area adequately.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court to study the upkeep of the Marine Drive walkway has said in his report that though funds and sufficient manpower were allocated for the maintenance of the walkway, it was not done properly.

“It is pathetic and shameful that a tourist destination of such great fame is poorly maintained by the agencies concerned,” stated the report.Officials of the GCDA and Kochi corporation stated that no major maintenance was being taken up as of now as the Central government under the Cochin Smart City Mission projects was to allocate Rs 7 crore for giving the Marine Drive a facelift.

Benches in disrepair
The benches provided in the old walkway area are damaged and not properly maintained.

Wild bushes
Bushes and overgrowth of shrubs are seen in many areas.

No sufficient lights
In the old walkway area, lights provided do not have sufficient wattage to light up the area adequately. Besides, 100 ornamental lights installed along the new walkway are not functioning.

Lack of toilet facilities
Only one toilet has been provided for the entire stretch of 2.5km of the walkway. The toilet has been constructed beneath the houseboat bridge and entering the toilet itself is a difficult task. The condition of the toilet is pathetic that makes it unusable. The toilet is filled with garbage which makes it a breeding place for mosquitoes.

Smoke from incinerators
A residential apartment complex near the houseboat bridge in the new walkway area has installed an incinerator just a few metres from the walkway. The smoke from the incinerators pollutes the area.

Laying of tiles was improper
The laying of tiles was done in an unscientific way without conducting a study of the area which resulted in popping up of the tiles, making it dangerous for pedestrians in the area. The tiles laid in many areas of the new walkway were damaged and repair work needs to be done. The drainage of the old walkway area is blocked with dirt and mud making it impossible for the water to drain out.

Dumping of waste
The waste from the residential apartments and other commercial establishments was dumped on the side of a private building in the old walkway area causing a severe foul smell and it becomes unbearable to pass through the area. The GCDA and corporation authorities blame the Port Trust authorities for not cleaning the waste in the lake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marine Drive Kochi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp