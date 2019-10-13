Award for nadaswaram maestro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nadaswaram maestro Thiruvizha Jayashankar has been selected for the Sangeetha Prabhakara Award, instituted in the name of former principal of Tripunithura RLV Music College Mavelikkara Prabha kara Varma.

The award comprising a cash prize of `10,000, a citation and memento will be presented to Thiruvizha Jayashankar on the 92nd birth anniversary function of Mavelikkara Prabhakara Varma, scheduled to be held at Tripunithura on November 9, said Mavelikkara P Subramaniam, organising secretary of the celebration committee.