Honour for Southern Naval Command team

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team from Southern Naval Command hospital Sanjivani emerged winners in the ‘Indian Naval Paramedical Skill Competition (INPSC)’ conducted by the School of Medical Assistants, under the aegis of Director General Medical Services (Navy), Mumbai. The team was awarded the ‘Chief of Naval Staff Rolling Trophy’.

The competition was held to enhance the proficiency and promote professional excellence in medical and surgical skills of paramedics.

Four teams of nine members each, along with Medical Assistants of the Indian Coast Guard, participated in the competition. M S Thurabi, petty officer (medical), was conferred the ‘Best Paramedic’ award of the Indian Navy for 2019.