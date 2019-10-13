Home Cities Kochi

Municipal council turns down demolition plan

Fort Kochi Sub Collector submits proposal for getting approval to appoint companies; council rejects it stating it wasn’t on agenda

Published: 13th October 2019 06:44 AM

Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh speaking at the emergency council meeting in Kochi on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s move to demolish five apartment complexes (including a half-built structure) at Maradu as a part of implementing the Supreme Court order, hit a roadblock on Saturday with the emergency council meeting of Maradu municipality deciding not to give approval to the decision taken by the technical committee to appoint two companies to carry out the demolition. 

Though Fort Kochi Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, the special officer for monitoring the demolition process, submitted a proposal before the council for getting the approval to appoint two companies- Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives - the municipal council turned down the proposal citing the matter was not included in the agenda. 

The unexpected jolt from the council also forced the Sub-Collector to postpone the handing over of buildings to two companies which was scheduled to be held on Saturday. “The discussions in the council will be held as per agenda. The agenda was distributed to councillors on Friday morning itself. It was by Friday evening that the Sub-Collector approached us to include the matter in the agenda. Since the agenda was finalised and distributed earlier, there was no room for including the demolition plan,” said T H Nadeera, chairperson of Maradu municipality.

 “The emergency council was convened on a holiday to clear the apprehension of councillors regarding the demolition. Earlier also the municipality was not part of any discussions regarding the demolition. Even the tender for selecting the companies was initiated as per the direction of the Chief Secretary. What is the point in seeking the council’s approval at this juncture?,” asked Nadeera.
However, the Sub Collector told reporters that the government would go ahead with its earlier demolition plan. 
Meanwhile, it is learnt that the government will sign an agreement with the two companies on Monday. 

