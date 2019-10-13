Home Cities Kochi

Tourism season in Kochi off to a slow start

Tourism season has arrived in the state. Unfortunately for Kochi, it seems no one has informed the tourists that.

Published: 13th October 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Fort Kochi | Albin Mathew

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism season has arrived in the state. Unfortunately for Kochi, it seems no one has informed the tourists that. For, tourist arrivals in the city are yet to pick up pace. Despite the waiver given in GST and visa processing fees, hotels and homestays here witnessed low occupancy of tourists, both foreign and domestic, during the Navaratri holidays, which normally signals the start of the tourist season. This has prompted the hotels to provide rooms at discounted rates to woo more visitors. 

Just two years ago, hotels and homestays in Kochi were fully occupied during the holidays with tourists from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Rajasthan arriving in large numbers

“The tourism sector in Kochi and the state is witnessing a slow start this year. Most hotels are vacant and none knows why. What we do know is the sector is yet to fully recover from the impact of the 2018 flood,” said Jose Pradeep, secretary, Kerala Tourism Mart (KTM) and director of Hotel Yuvarani Residency here.
Stakeholders believe the high fare charged by Kochi-bound flights and bad condition of roads in cities like Kochi and other tourist destinations in state are affecting the sector. 

“The airfare to Kochi is higher than the airfare to foreign destinations. We have come to know that tourists from North India are visiting foreign countries in large numbers. The roads here are also to blame. A tourist travelling through a city like Kochi may not prefer to visit again owing to the pathetic condition of the roads,” Jose said.

Chairman of the Kerala chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Paulose Mathew said the economic slowdown had affected the state’s tourism sector. 
“Not just arrivals, but the number of outbound tourists has also dropped. Due to the slowdown, people hesitate to spend money on tour programmes. There have been reports that industries in North India are downing shutters and several people are losing jobs. The real estate sector, a major cash circulation mode, is also in crisis which is bound to hurt the tourism sector,” he said.

Paulose said destinations like Munnar and Thekkady witnessed huge rush of tourists during Pooja holidays. “However, the visitors were mostly from Kerala itself, or Tamil Nadu. Very few tourists from North India or abroad visited during the holidays,”  he said.

Vehicle providers, taxi drivers affected

The low tourist arrival has hit tourist vehicle providers and taxi drivers. Vaduthala native Babu Joseph, who operates a taxi for various tour agencies in Kochi, said his daily life has been affected. 
“No tourists are coming to Kochi now. Usually, we get a tourist ride daily from Onam till New Year. Last month, the money I got from driving my tourist taxi was just `6,000. I have not got even a single tourist trip so far this month,” he said.

MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibition) tourism is the only segment which is witnessing a growth now. Kochi is fast becoming a MICE destination with numerous events, including international conferences, being hosted here. 
“MICE has boosted the tourism sector. However, only a limited number of hotels and event organisers benefit from it,” said Jose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Tourism
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp