Tourism season in Kochi off to a slow start

KOCHI: Tourism season has arrived in the state. Unfortunately for Kochi, it seems no one has informed the tourists that. For, tourist arrivals in the city are yet to pick up pace. Despite the waiver given in GST and visa processing fees, hotels and homestays here witnessed low occupancy of tourists, both foreign and domestic, during the Navaratri holidays, which normally signals the start of the tourist season. This has prompted the hotels to provide rooms at discounted rates to woo more visitors.



Just two years ago, hotels and homestays in Kochi were fully occupied during the holidays with tourists from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Rajasthan arriving in large numbers

“The tourism sector in Kochi and the state is witnessing a slow start this year. Most hotels are vacant and none knows why. What we do know is the sector is yet to fully recover from the impact of the 2018 flood,” said Jose Pradeep, secretary, Kerala Tourism Mart (KTM) and director of Hotel Yuvarani Residency here.

Stakeholders believe the high fare charged by Kochi-bound flights and bad condition of roads in cities like Kochi and other tourist destinations in state are affecting the sector.

“The airfare to Kochi is higher than the airfare to foreign destinations. We have come to know that tourists from North India are visiting foreign countries in large numbers. The roads here are also to blame. A tourist travelling through a city like Kochi may not prefer to visit again owing to the pathetic condition of the roads,” Jose said.

Chairman of the Kerala chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Paulose Mathew said the economic slowdown had affected the state’s tourism sector.

“Not just arrivals, but the number of outbound tourists has also dropped. Due to the slowdown, people hesitate to spend money on tour programmes. There have been reports that industries in North India are downing shutters and several people are losing jobs. The real estate sector, a major cash circulation mode, is also in crisis which is bound to hurt the tourism sector,” he said.

Paulose said destinations like Munnar and Thekkady witnessed huge rush of tourists during Pooja holidays. “However, the visitors were mostly from Kerala itself, or Tamil Nadu. Very few tourists from North India or abroad visited during the holidays,” he said.

Vehicle providers, taxi drivers affected

The low tourist arrival has hit tourist vehicle providers and taxi drivers. Vaduthala native Babu Joseph, who operates a taxi for various tour agencies in Kochi, said his daily life has been affected.

“No tourists are coming to Kochi now. Usually, we get a tourist ride daily from Onam till New Year. Last month, the money I got from driving my tourist taxi was just `6,000. I have not got even a single tourist trip so far this month,” he said.

MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibition) tourism is the only segment which is witnessing a growth now. Kochi is fast becoming a MICE destination with numerous events, including international conferences, being hosted here.

“MICE has boosted the tourism sector. However, only a limited number of hotels and event organisers benefit from it,” said Jose.