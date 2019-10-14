Home Cities Kochi

Clearing misconceptions about palliative care

The present palliative medicine does not limit itself to tender care or kind consoling words to the family and patient but it uses the tenets of modern medicine.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Dr N Harimohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Palliative medicine has made paradigm changes over the years and there is a great need to understand the present concept of palliative medicine as a medical specialty moving away from the charity NGO terminal care hospice approach.

Having said that, in no way is to belittle the terminal care of incurable patients which is still very much a part of palliative care. Many are the conditions where modern medicine can offer no cure but at same time, the period a patient lives in this state has definitely risen from months to years due to advances of medical science.

Medical conditions where palliative care can be used for comfort care are cancer, Alzheimer’s, post amputations pain syndrome, motor neuron disease, Parkinsonism, paraplegics due to spinal trauma. Though no more treatment may be offered, they definitely need medical assistance to tide over many issues connected to their disease or otherwise.

The present palliative medicine does not limit itself to tender care or kind consoling words to the family and patient but it uses the tenets of modern medicine in its technological advances of the current world and applies in a very rational way. It always has the patient as its centrepiece rather than the disease and look for forms of treatment which is limited to symptomatic and supportive care and moves away from futile aggressive life-saving measures.

While science and its skills can be used for the welfare of the patient, palliative care physician restricts such treatment only to the said indication. The ultimate aim is the happiness of the patient and family. Honesty in communication is an important qualification here. The palliative care personnal should also be adept in communications and should be good listeners and include the family as important denominators in the fight against distressing symptoms. Terminal, hospice and home care too form pillars of modern palliative care and the use of volunteers is definitely welcome here. The Kerala model of palliative care is being followed all over the world and this is because of the people’s participation. The aim of this article is to appreciate this, but at the same time to emphasize that medical skills also needs to be used for the best results

The author is associate consultant, Pain and Palliative Care Dept, VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi. (Views expressed are his own.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
palliative care Palliative medicine
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp