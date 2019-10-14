Home Cities Kochi

Exquisite frames

Wedding photographer Jidhun M G says that taking landscape photos gives him more satisfaction

Published: 14th October 2019

Jidhun M G

Jidhun M G

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jidhun M G adores the camera so much, that he chose to capture his wife himself, on their wedding day. Or probably, he loves his wife dearly and believed that no one could do justice to her. In the backdrop of a beach, his wife, Anjuna, stands majestically, under a chandelier swinging on an enclosure of flowers. The sky, bathed in hues of blue with a dash of orange and complemented the setting sun along with the graceful Anjuna and the gentle breeze, is a sight to behold! These are also the reasons why Jidhun’s clients choose him. “I’m a very flexible photographer, especially with my clients. I do not make them stand in awkward poses,” says the 29-year-old.

Jidhun is primarily a wedding photographer, steadily making his mark on landscape photography too. A look at his landscape pictures and one finds it difficult to believe when he says that he has a long way to go. “I find other photographers who have similar equipment. And then when I compare my pictures to theirs, I feel like I have a long way to go,” he says. Is such comparison healthy? Jidhun believes that as long it helps him scale newer heights, it surely is.

“I completed my BTech and then chose to make photography my profession. I was gifted a camera when I was about 22. Ever since, I’ve been learning techniques and focusing on bettering myself.I started with wedding photography and used the money to travel and capture landscapes. Initially, I’d wake up before sunrise to shoot -- such pictures were appreciated a lot,” says the Thrissur native.

Like the parents of every BTech student who ventured into different pastures, Jidhun’s parents too were rather apprehensive of his career choice. “They see me sit at home for months, especially around June-July, when it’s off-season for weddings. And then they don’t see me for months, around November-February. They’re happy, but I suppose they would prefer I have a more stable job,” he says.

Would he prefer landscape or wedding shoots? Jidhun needs no time to think. “Landscape. They’re more personal to the photographer and provide satisfaction. Wedding, of course, is client-based and is more subjective,” he says. Without a doubt, Jidhun’s landscape pictures say the same. His trademark, waterfalls and rainbows, silently speak for personal gratification.

TAGS
Wedding photography Jidhun M G
