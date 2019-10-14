Navy evacuates stroke patient from Agatti

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Navy conducted an emergency evacuation of a woman police personnel from Agatti in Lakshadweep on Saturday. The evacuation was done after Director of Health, UTL Administration, approached Naval Officer-In-Charge (Lakshadweep) at INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti at 12:45 pm seeking evacuation of Rasiya Beegum, 49, who suffered a stroke.

The Southern Naval Command deployed a Dornier aircraft from Kochi airfield at 2:30 pm, for evacuation. The aircraft landed at Agatti at 3:15 pm with a medical team and returned to Kochi by around 4:30 pm. The patient has been admitted to GeneralHospital, Ernakulam.

The Indian Navy had conducted similar evacuations earlier, once by a Naval helicopter to evacuate a comatose female patient on May 16. It had also evacuated a pregnant woman on June 20.