A plunge to uplift the underprivileged

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Very few things give one intense adrenaline surge like skydiving. But, for Kalabhavan Dilip, a mimicry artist from Ramamangalam, sky diving is more than just a recreational activity. The adventure sport, for him, is a tool for a noble cause.

Dilip, who is back in the city after skydiving in the UK, is raising funds for 100 underprivileged nursing students in Kerala. He is supported by the British Malayali Charity Foundation in his endeavour.

“British Malayali Charity Foundation honoured me in 2018 after I created a record mimicking 128 actors in eight minutes. It was then that I came to know about a few nurses in the UK who did skydiving to raise funds for nursing students. I was deeply moved by their gesture and expressed interest in doing the same. The association felt my efforts would help their cause,” said Dilip. So, when he got a chance to perform in the UK during Onam, he contacted the foundation. “They were happy and informed me that it can be arranged according to my schedule,” adds Dilip.His assignments concluded by September 22 and Dilip stayed back for the dive which was arranged for October 2.

He jumped from 15,000 feet. “There wasn’t much formal training. We were taught to land safely and to control blood pressure. I am the least adventurous person you may know and I have hypertension issues too, but I wanted to do it for the cause. The initial jump and freefall were scary, though,” says Dilip. The foundation collected around `44 lakh this time.

He says the preparation for the dive was the most hectic part. “I weighed around 108 kg in August. The maximum weight limit for divers in the UK is 93 kg. I had to follow a keto diet for 40 days and shed my weight. I was 91 when I reached there. I had to skip all Onam sadyas,” he adds.

The foundation has an international account and people all over the world can contribute. “The amount will go directly to the foundation. My friends in Kerala and abroad helped me. Thankfully, my dive alone fetched them around `3.5 lakh.”

Around 1,400 applications from nursing students have been received and the foundation will select 100 most eligible ones. “The fund will be handed over to them in December. I want to jump again if it is for causes like this. If a budding artist like me can raise this amount, an acclaimed artist will fetch more,” he says.