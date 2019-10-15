Alfa Ventures director files bail petition day before questioning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the builders of the to-be demolished Maradu apartment complexes moved court seeking anticipatory bail on Monday, a day before he was to appear for questioning before the special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Branch probing the alleged rule violations by builders of the high-rises.

Paul Raj, director of Alfa Ventures and a resident of Alfa Towers, IS Press Road here, filed the petition before the Ernakulam District Principal and Sessions Court. The court will consider his petition on Tuesday.

Crime Branch officials said the SIT had sent notices to builders of Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene and Jain Coral Cove summoning them for questioning. As per the notice, Paul Raj was to appear before the team on Tuesday. However, he said he could not appear owing to inconvenience and later filed the plea.

The SIT is probing the illegal appropriation of government land and violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by the builders.

SIT seeks government nod to book builders and officials

The SIT has sought the government’s permission to slap charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the builders and officials who sanctioned the construction of the apartment complexes in violation of CRZ norms. A petition had also been filed before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court seeking action against the officials who permitted the construction. The SIT had earlier conducted simultaneous searches at the offices of the three builders.