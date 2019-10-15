Amritanandamayi Math to create compact forests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ayudh, the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math will implement Amrita Vanam project, aiming to create compact forests in urban spaces. The resolution was taken at the two-day Ayudh Dakshin Camp that concluded at Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Ernakulam on Sunday. The camp felicitated the team members who executed projects that made a positive impact in society like the clean-up drive at TB junction, Attingal.Ayudh Dakshin was organised to encourage team building, streamlining and channelling the focus and energy of the youth in a positive way and instilling a sense of pride in teamwork that contributes to nation building.