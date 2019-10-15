Consider installing dash cams on public service vehicles: HC to govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over increase in road accident cases in the state, the Kerala High Court on Monday observed that it is high time dashcams were installed on public service vehicles so that the real cause of road accidents can be ascertained. The streets cannot be allowed to turn into graveyards, held the court. The court directed the Transport Department and the police to file their responses to the court’s suggestions in three weeks.

The court made the observation while considering the bail petition of a driver involved in an accident. The court observed that road accidents in the state had been averaging around 40,000 per year in the past two decades and records reveal that 4,199 lives were lost on the roads in 2018.

As per available records, the total number of persons grievously injured in the year was 31,000. In almost all the cases, due to the inefficiency of the officers investigating the crime, failure to use technology to pin the accused with the crime, antiquated methods of investigation into motor accident cases and the reluctance of witnesses, the offenders go scot-free. Technology has advanced to such an extent that dashcams which could record footage for weeks were available under Rs 5,000.