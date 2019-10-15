Home Cities Kochi

Expert committee simplifies Maradu compensation claim procedure

The committee has done away with its earlier instruction of furnishing a supporting affidavit with the claim petitions.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:33 AM

Maradu flats

People taking photographs of Holy Faith H20 flat at Maradu | A sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The evicted residents of four apartment complexes at Maradu which violated CRZ norms can breathe easy with the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee headed by Justice Balakrishnan Nair (retd) on Monday deciding to simplify the procedures for staking their claim for the compensation.

The committee has done away with its earlier instruction of furnishing a supporting affidavit with the claim petitions. However, it has asked the residents to submit their statements along with the original documents of payment to the Maradu municipality secretary by Wednesday. The committee has also asked the builders to file statements showing the amounts paid by the flat owners to the Maradu municipality secretary by then.

Builder seeks exemption  
The builder of Holy Faith H2O, approached the Justice Balakrishnan Nair committee on Monday pleading to spare the company of the responsibility of paying compensation to the flat owners.

“As per the SC order, the compensation amount can be recovered from the builder/promoter/the persons/officials responsible for raising the construction. It means that the amount can be recovered from whoever is responsible for the illegality in carrying out the work without following the procedure. But it was wrongly interpreted thereafter and we cannot be singled out to take the liability,” said Sany Francis, owner,

Holy Faith builders. The affidavit highlighted willingness to produce the documents on behalf of the owners who were unable to furnish them before the committee.

