Home Cities Kochi

In driver’s seat! Deepa’s passion takes her forward

Deepa Jose of Vilangad near Kuttiyadi turned heads when she first took her seat behind the wheel of heavy vehicles.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Deepa Jose behind the wheels of the bus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Deepa Jose of Vilangad near Kuttiyadi turned heads when she first took her seat behind the wheel of heavy vehicles. Her love for driving has now led her to be the first woman civil driver in an educational institution in Kerala.

She was going through a difficult time in her life when she took up driving as her vocation. “There were not many well-paying jobs for women in my native place and I did not have to think twice when it came to driving,” says 35-year old Deepa.

She started by working as a driver for a marble showroom and was later offered a job by National College of Arts and Science, Puliyavu, Nadapuram.

“When I drove lorries, no one would pay much attention, but while driving the college bus,  students get excited and ask questions,” says Deepa.

She says the college authorities were supportive and encouraging when it came to her taking up the job. She finds herself lucky to have been given the opportunity and is keen on delivering her best when it comes to her work.

Deepa got her heavy vehicle licence in 2016 from the Perinthalmanna RTO and she was the first woman to get a heavy vehicle license. During the flood, Deepa was an active member helping the people  in deluge-hit areas.

Having gained experience in driving over the past couple of years, she wishes to take up a government job in the Fire and Rescue Services or defence forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp