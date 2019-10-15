Home Cities Kochi

Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week wraps up in style

The eighth annual edition of ‘Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week’ (KIFW) concluded on Sunday.

Published: 15th October 2019

Hari Anand (third left) walking the ramp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The eighth annual edition of ‘Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week’ (KIFW) concluded on Sunday. This was the most awaited time for fashion in the city, the time to find and obsess over the latest trends. The two-night series of star-studded runway event displayed breathtaking couture, new inspirations and a riot of colours, at Casino Hotel, Willingdon Island. The show was organised by Storm Fashion Company.

Mumbai based designer A D Singh’s inaugural runway show ‘The Red Carpet Bride’ showcased an exquisite collection of gowns and bridal composures. It captured the journey of a diva from the red carpet to the beautiful bride to-be. Actor Damini Chopra and Supriya Aiman, Miss India International 2016, turned showstoppers for A D Singh.

Introducing ‘The Secret Garden’, Nazia Syed’s latest collection drew inspiration from the colours of beautiful blooms, exquisite birds and motifs from a fantasy garden filled with fairytale creatures, lush trellises and fountains filled with riches. Actor Madhuri Braganza awed the audience as she walked the ramp closing the show for  Nazia. Day one concluded with the show of Mumbai-based designers Riyaz Gangji and Reshma Gangji of brand Libas presenting a mesmerising minimalistic line of the 2020s. It was a line of traditional and fusion designs with an ethnic edge

On Sunday evening, Kochi-based designer Hari Anand showcased his latest collection in the series ‘Organic theories’ - the physics of chemistry in fashion for spring summer 2020. He was also host of the designer to the event.

“Organic theories’ is a loud and forceful self-expression of fashion as a responsible art. Fashion was the second most non-polluting industry in the world.  But where do we stand now? Mankind can ill afford climate changes, ozone layer depletion, rising temperature, ferocious floods and extinction of species. We have to maintain a balance, we have to give earth as much as we take from her. The time is now,” said Hari Anand. The show wrapped up with a spectacular collection of designer Verma Demello from Goa who was recently awarded the ‘Best Red Carpet designer 2019’ at Cannes Fashion and Film Festival.
The event showcased her latest collection from the red carpet of Carnes ‘A Carnival of Emotions’. The show was attended by fashion designers, textile brands and jewellers.

