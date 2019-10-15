Home Cities Kochi

Prompt action of motor vehicle inspector saves youth injured in mishap

Many a time when a road accidents happen, quick response from passersby goes a long way in saving a person’s life.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

The bike of the youth, whose life was saved by the motor vehicle inspector, lies under the lorry at Perumbavoor | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many a time when a road accidents happen, quick response from passersby goes a long way in saving a person’s life.However, people either due to their ignorance or unwillingness to take responsibility, leave the injured victims lying on the road.

N K Deepu

The life of a youth, who met with an accident at Perumbavoor on Monday, would have ended right on the road hadn’t motor vehicle inspector N K Deepu come that way.“He was passing by after conducting a driving test at Pulluvazhi when he spotted a huge crowd on the road,” said a police officer.

“The incident happened at noon on Sunday. When the inspector asked the passersby about the crowd, he was told about the accident,” he said.  “People were just standing by and taking pictures of the helpless youth on their mobile phones. Precious time had passed by after the accident, but nobody was bothering to take him to the hospital,” said the police officer.

The inspector took the youth to the hospital in the car belonging to the parent of a candidate who had come for the driving test, added the cop. Deepu and the person who helped him have been felicitated by the officers belonging to Safe Squad of the Ernakulam Motor Vehicles Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp