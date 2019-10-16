Home Cities Kochi

15 free ambulances start operations in Ernakulam district

Ernakulam is expected to get another 17 by the end of the month

Published: 16th October 2019 06:58 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 24-hour free ambulance services under Kanivu 108 (Kerala Ambulance Network for Indisposed Victims) have started plying in the district. The services are being operated under the state government’s Comprehensive Trauma Care Programme.

In the first phase, 15 ambulances have been allotted for the district. In the later phases, Ernakulam will get another 17, taking the total number to 32 ambulance services, said an officer with the Health Department.
“At present, the services are being operated from Community Health Centres at Edappally, Koothattukulam, Njarakkal, Palluruthy, Cheranalloor, Neriyamangalam and primary health centres at Kothamangalam, Chengamanad, Thiruvankulam, and Kakkanad. We have been receiving calls and positive feedback,” he added.

The services will also be available at Ernakulam General Hospital and taluk headquarters Hospitals at Aluva, North Paravoor and Perumbavoor.

By October, the state government plans to extend the Kanivu ambulance chain all over the district. A total of 315 ambulances will be pressed into service by the month-end. According to a statement released by the government, the services will be conducted after including the suggestions of patients and health workers.

One can give feedback through the toll-free number 1800 599 22 70.  The ambulance services will be equipped with state-of-art life-saving technology and trained staff. Under the project, a call centre has also been set up in Thiruvananthapuram, from where the operations are being coordinated. The ambulances are also equipped with a GPS monitoring system, which will ensure speedy arrival to the accident spot and hospital.  The ambulance will also alert the nearby hospital about its on arrival. 

