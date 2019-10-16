Home Cities Kochi

A fuel outlet that sells saplings

He was inspired to do so after associating with IOC’s ‘Vipinam’ initiative, launched in 2018 wherein the company distributed saplings through its outlets.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:59 AM

The sapling store, Vipinam, on the Fuel House IOC premises

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when pollution and deforestation smother the world,  planting a sapling is indeed a noble deed. Jawahar I B, who owns the Fuel House Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) outlet at North Paravoor, decided to control the damage his business does to the environment by opening a store that sells indoor plants and saplings at a reasonable rate. 

He was inspired to do so after associating with IOC’s ‘Vipinam’ initiative, launched in 2018 wherein the company distributed saplings through its outlets. “Our pump already had a good number of plants. We had enough space too. That’s when we thought about opening the store titled Vipinam. The IOC’s initiative was inspiring, so we wanted to use the same name,” said Jawahar who believes he has the responsibility to nurture greenery. 

The store sells rose, water lily and many hanging plants. Besides, it also offers saplings of teak, mahogany and mango tree. “We also sell seeds of vegetables like lady’s finger and ash gourd. And, we only use organic manure,” says Jawahar. Outlet manager Alexander says people who visit the store are impressed.

 “The concept is unique. So, customers are impressed.  The store gets a good number of customers during holidays and weekends, mostly after 5pm. Rose, indoor plants like Murraya and water lily are in demand,” he says.  The plants sold in small bowls accompanied by suckerfish are also a hit. The daily sale touches `2,500, on average.

According to Jawahar, all vehicle owners should plant saplings in place of the damage they do to the environment. “We want to spread this message. Maintenance of the plants is the biggest challenge we face. Mouth publicity has helped us, though. I wish more dealers come up with such initiatives,” he adds.

