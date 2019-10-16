Animal lover saves dog from gruesome death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If it had not been for the big jolt that Shaji P X, a chicken stall owner at Maradu North, received many years back, a dog would have had a very painful death. The turn around from being a casual animal lover to a person who vouches and fights for the well-being of man’s four-legged friends happened with the death or as Shaji puts it, the suicide of his pet dog.

“I happened to come across a badly injured dog just by chance recently,” said Shaji. Since the death of my pet dog, I have been feeding around eight stray dogs and an equal number of cats, he said. “One day, I happened to notice that one of the dogs was taking a portion of the food elsewhere. I followed it and noticed that it was feeding another dog which appeared to be sick,” said Shaji.

“I didn’t give it a second thought. However, a few days later, while feeding the other dogs, I sensed a terrible smell emanating. On searching for the source I came across the sick dog which had joined the pack. I found its back sliced open with some sharp knife-like instrument,” said Shaji. “Pus was oozing from the wound and there was a terrible stench. But I fed the dog and enquired around for people who take care of animals,” he said.

Shaji contacted the Kochi chapter of Pan India Dhyan foundation and sought their help. “These dogs and cats are not born strays. All of them have been abandoned by their owners. These helpless animals become targets of violence of anti-social elements who find happiness in inflicting terrible injuries on them,” he said. According to him, the dog, which had grown attached to him, ran away when the volunteers from the foundation approached him.

“They sought his help. I still remember the look that it gave me when the volunteers caught him using a net. He felt betrayed!” he said. According to Shaji, the volunteers took the dog to Tripunithura-based Felican Pet Hospital and released him back after a week. “He came back to me and gratitude was written largely in his eyes,” said Shaji. The dog was treated for a week by veterinary surgeon Dr Sunil Kumar. According to the doctor, when the dog was brought to the hospital, it had a deep incised and infested wound. “The wound needed three-layer muzzle and skin stitches. The procedure was carried out after the dog was sedated,” said Sunil.