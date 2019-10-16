Home Cities Kochi

Back to learning

Over 80% of applicants for Literacy Mission’s equivalency examinations in the dist are youngsters

Published: 16th October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty-eight-year-old Anish from Njarakkal is like any other youth in Kochi. He is impeccably dressed, has the latest technology in hand and a temporary job at Kerala Water Authority. But, then he is also one of the thousands of school dropouts in the district. 

His educational qualification, or the lack thereof, never bothered him until he missed out on a permanent posting because he lacked the educational eligibility of Class X. 

Not to let that happen again, Anish has registered for State Literacy Mission’s Class X equivalency exams that will be conducted on November 19 in the district. He is one among the 2,517 people who will appear for the Class X examinations this year. 

According to Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority district programme coordinator P M Abdul Kareem, over 80 per cent of the applicants for Class X and XII equivalency exams are youngsters, contrary to the popular perception that it is mostly elderly people who take literacy courses.  

“There is an increase of over 20 per cent in the number of students appearing for the Class IV, VII, X and XII equivalency exams that will be held in November. The Class X and XII exams are mostly aimed at people who had dropped out of schools due to various reasons. We have found that a large chunk of people appearing for the Class XII exams are educated and employed people who might have chosen diploma courses after completing Class X. But, when it comes to promotions, they would miss out for the lack of Class XII certification. So, they come back to clear it,” says Abdul Kareem. 
This year, 2,527 people will appear for Class XII exams -- 1,430 women, 1,093 men and four transgenders. 

According to Literacy Mission officials, literacy classes are being held every Sunday so as to ensure the people don’t miss their workdays. “We want to ensure their daily lives aren’t affected. Also, we have found that events like art festivals encourage them,” he adds.

Illiterate pockets 

Though the commercial capital of the state, Kochi and suburbs have a lot of areas with illiterate persons in the district. “There are many small pockets and colonies in the district where the majority are illiterate. So, our focus is on bringing them under the various schemes, including the Navachethana Programme. We are also paying special attention to the tribal colonies at Kuttampuzha where the literacy rate is very low. The Samagra Scheme managed to cover four colonies last year. This year, we have extended it to nine,” said Subaida KM, coordinator.  She adds that it is women who show more interest in joining the classes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp