Home Cities Kochi

Chhaya: A delightful experience 

Anju Rani, one of the members holds two world records for jar lifting. She was happy with the response of the audience. 

Published: 16th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Differently-abled stage artists from Suvarna theatres performing the play Chhaya at Ganesham as part of Soorya festival on Monday  B P Deepu

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Agroup of wheelchair users won the hearts of the audience as they performed the play ‘Chhaya’ at the ongoing 42nd edition of Soorya festival at Ganesham auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. They were part of ‘Freedom on wheels’, a musical group started four years ago. Ratheesh V T, who directed and wrote the screenplay, said, “This is probably the first time in the country that wheelchair users have taken part.” Most members are primarily singers. “Their energy and enthusiasm motivated me and we thought it would be good if they performed the play,”said Ratheesh. 

The group had earlier presented the drama at Sai Gramam, Thonnakkal and the Town Hall in Kochi. Sharath P, the coordinator of Freedom of wheels, said, “There were no facilities including ramps for wheelchair users in some places,” he said. They honed their acting skills at Samridhi Hall, Vengola, Perumbavoor, where they were guided by Ratheesh and other members of Suvarna theatres. The actors used their original voices during the drama. “In our earlier performances, we had used sound recordings instead of live voice,” said Unni Maxx, an actor. 

The group is aiming to do more theatre performances in Kerala. Acting and singing are not the only talents that the group possesses. Anju Rani, one of the members holds two world records for jar lifting. She was happy with the response of the audience. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp