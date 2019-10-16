Home Cities Kochi

Cruise season to commence soon; 59 luxury vessels to make port of call

Italian cruise AIDAvita with a maximum occupancy of over 1,500 tourists will dock at Cochin Port on Nov 5

The expected number of tourists in these luxury vessels is around 60,000-70,000 this time

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi, a popular tourist destination, is all set to witness the start of a new cruise season with the first cruise liner scheduled to arrive at the port city in the first week of November. Italian flagged AIDAvita having a maximum occupancy of over 1,500 tourists will dock at Cochin Port on November 5.

This time, the cruise season will last till August 2020. During the season, as many 59 cruise liners are scheduled to reach the port. The authorities are expecting a few more cruise ships which yet to finalise the schedule. The expected number of tourists in these luxury vessels is around 60,000-70,000 this time. “A few days ago, there was a discussion with Port authorities about preparations to welcome cruise liners and tourists to Kochi.

Cruise tourism and the number of tourists arriving in these cruise liners are steadily increasing here. Kochi comes second after Mumbai in terms of the number of cruise liner dockings. Cruise vessels contribute to annual foreign tourist footfall of the state,”  an official with Kerala Tourism said.

If the number of cruise vessels on a fiscal year basis is taken into consideration, the number of such ships arriving in Kochi is increasing. In 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years, as many 42 and 49 cruise vessels came to Kochi, respectively. In comparison, in 2019-2020, the number of luxury liners expected to arrive in Kochi is 57. In 2018-19, as many as 62,753 cruise tourists visited Kochi.

Samudrika Convention Centre (Cruise Passenger Facilitation Centre) of Cochin Port Trust will provide amenities for cruise tourists. Cochin Port Trust also has procured buggy vehicles to transport tourists disembarking from the vessels. DTPC will be providing transport facilities, including taxi services, for tourist travelling to heritage sites, mainly museums and old buildings at Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. 

More Keralites opting for cruise trips now

Kochi: Now, the cruise season is not just a matter of tourist arrival but is also paving way for outbound tourism in the state. As the number of cruise vessels arriving in Kochi has been on the rise, more Keralites have been making trips in these luxury liners in recent years. Paulose Mathew, chairman of the Kerala chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India who also runs a Kochi-based tour agency named Coraz Travel and Trade Links Pvt Ltd, said cruise trips to Male and Sri Lanka are popular among Keralites.

“A cruise liner which is operating from Mumbai via Kochi to Male is almost having full booking for November. Only a few cabins are available for the trip in December as well. Cruise tourism is becoming popular among the travellers in the state. Cruise packages to Sri Lanka and the Maldives are also affordable,” he said. Coraz Travel is providing a 19-day tour package from Kerala to Antarctica in January 2020. Around 100 persons from Kerala have booked the package. The package costs around D3.5 lakh toD6 lakh based on facilities availed.

Helicopter service
A private agency is looking to operate helicopter rides for cruise tourists arriving at Cochin Port. A test flight from Cochin Port was carried out recently. According to the Tourism Department, if required licences are received, the helicopter service can be provided during this cruise season itself.

Floating koothambalam
DTPC’s project to introduce a floating Koothambalam (where tourist can witness traditional art forms) is expected to receive a final sanction from the government this year. The floating Koothambalam was proposed to attract cruise tourist coming to the city. It is expected to materialise in the 2020 cruise season. 

ALL SET:  Samudrika Convention Centre (Cruise Passenger Facilitation Centre) will provide amenities for cruise tourists. Cochin Port Trust also has procured buggy vehicles to transport tourists. DTPC will provide transport facilities

