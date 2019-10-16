High Court orders to specify conditions in toddy shop licence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the state government should specify conditions in the toddy shop licence to ensure they cause the least inconvenience to the people living in its locality.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Vilasini of Pattambi, Palakkad seeking a directive to the excise officials to order shifting of the toddy shop in Parali under Pattamabi Municipal area to another place.

The court added that if a toddy shop was constructed or established without protecting the privacy of the people living in its locality, it would amount to encroachment on the fundamental right of the citizen. The operation of toddy shops would often invade the right of neighbours.

The environment around a toddy shop itself would create a nuisance to the people in the locality.

The court further pointed out that many writ petitions were filed by persons aggrieved by the functioning of toddy shops in their neighbourhood.

They alleged that these shops were located without adhering to the distance rule prescribed under the rules. The underlying concerned of these persons were the protection of their privacy, the court observed.

The court also appointed two High Court lawyers as amicus curiae to assist the court on the issue.