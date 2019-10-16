Trudging the eco-friendly path

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Geethabai, a resident of Kottooli retired from Mananchira Government Teacher Training Institute five months back. Since then, she decided to roll up her sleeves and dedicate her time to create bags made out of fabric.

Intending to offer a viable solution against plastic usage, Geethabai has come up with a wide range of bags which are now displayed at an exclusive exhibition being held at Gurukulam Art Gallery, Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Road in Kozhikode.

The bags are easy on one’s pocket. The price ranges from anywhere between `75 to `500. Geethabai has created a wide variety of bags , including ones suited for professional use and trendy ones for college goers and teenagers. She also has specially designed lunch bags, school backpacks, party totes as well as clutches and wallets.

“If each of us puts our heart and mind to a creative purpose, individually, we can come up with a replacement for plastic,” says the 56-year-old teacher.

With more and more people adopting eco-friendly practices by the day, plastic-free fashion accessories have captured their attention.

“Through the exhibition, I hope to motivate more people, especially housewives, to go on a creative pursuit for such cause. It is time that we stop harming the planet” she adds. The exhibition will conclude on Saturday.