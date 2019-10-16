Home Cities Kochi

Trudging the eco-friendly path

A retired teacher takes on plastic menace by creating innovative cloth bags

Published: 16th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Geetha Bai with her vanity bags made of cloths at Gurukulam Art Gallery in Kozhikode  Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Geethabai, a resident of Kottooli retired from Mananchira Government Teacher Training Institute five months back. Since then, she decided to roll up her sleeves and dedicate her time to create bags made out of fabric. 

Intending to offer a viable solution against plastic usage, Geethabai has come up with a wide range of bags which are now displayed at an exclusive exhibition being held at Gurukulam Art Gallery, Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Road in Kozhikode.

The bags are easy on one’s pocket. The price ranges from anywhere between `75 to `500. Geethabai has created a wide variety of bags , including ones suited for professional use and trendy ones for college goers and teenagers. She also has specially designed lunch bags, school backpacks, party totes as well as clutches and wallets. 

“If each of us puts our heart and mind to a creative purpose, individually, we can come up with a replacement for plastic,” says the 56-year-old teacher.

With more and more people adopting eco-friendly practices by the day, plastic-free fashion accessories have captured their attention.

“Through the exhibition, I hope to motivate more people, especially housewives, to go on a creative pursuit for such cause. It is time that we stop harming the planet” she adds. The exhibition will conclude on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp